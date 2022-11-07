Massive step for Carter after pocketing US$130k at FINA World Cup

TT's Dylan Carter, third from left, celebrates his FINA World Cup performances with a US$100k cheque for topping the men's overall rankings. Second from left is women's overall winner, American Beata Nelson. -

TRINIDAD AND Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter completed his 2022 FINA Swimming World Cup series as the top male individual athlete.

This comes after he won triple gold in the men’s 50m backstroke, freestyle and butterfly at each stage of the three-leg series, which started in Berlin, Germany, two weeks ago, continued in Toronto, Canada, and climaxed in Indianapolis, US, on Saturday.

In the process, Carter rewrote three national short course records – 50m free, 100m free and 50m back – and set new personal best times.

His golden display over the three legs saw him top the overall World Cup rankings with 172.6 points and instantly earn the coveted US$100,000 jackpot.

Carter’s overall victory saw him finish the series US$130,000 richer, having also captured additional US$10,000 incentives for each triple-crown earned.

For the men’s overall World Cup title, it came down to the final day between Carter and US swimmer Nic Fink, who were tied on the overall points entering the final day. Fink is a three-time 2021 World Short Course medallist.

Carter had the 50m butterfly final while Fink had the 200m breaststroke - both events were triple-crown opportunities as they were each going for their ninth win of the entire circuit.

Ultimately the title went to Carter thanks to his 21.99-second clocking in the 50m butterfly, his fastest of the three finals.

In the end, Carter edged out Fink (172.3 points) by the narrowest of margins while South African Chad Le Clos was third (166.3 points) overall.

Carter splashed to his best ever World Cup performance and expressed elation after his historic series win.

“I am so very happy,” Carter said. “I am over the moon. I have been saying that this was a goal of mine but the pressure started to mount this weekend. I really felt like I could do it tonight.”

Having dominated each event over the first two legs, Carter said he remained optimistic heading into the Indianapolis leg.

“I was cooler this week than I was in Toronto. I think the confidence outweighed the nerves. It's a massive step for me.

“I have always felt that I had massive potential but there were some things missing, and I was always trying to unlock them. I am pleased to see some consistent results.”

Carter’s only blemish at the series was a fourth place finish in the 100m free in Canada. However, this race came 30 minutes after he won gold in the 50m back.

Joining Carter atop the overall standings was American Beata Nelson, who topped the women’s rankings, with a 173.7-points haul.

Lindsay Gillette, president of the Amateur Swimming Association of TT (ASATT), applauded Carter's achievements.

"Excellent swimming. Carter is continuing to show his talent and great ability on the world stage. He has made us proud as a country and especially in the sport of swimming," Gilette said.

Speaking to Carter’s father, Everard, who watched the series from home in Trinidad, he was elated with his son’s achievements.

“What can I say, we’re grateful and amazed. He’s a dedicated kid. It’s historic but we didn’t go (to the events) this time. Dylan’s overjoyed and is missing home and doubles. He should also be back home for Christmas,” Everard said via WhatsApp on Sunday.

Dylan Carter’s 2022 World Cup Final Results and Times –

1st leg Berlin, Germany: 20.77 (50m free); 23.15 (50m back); 22.13 (50m fly)

2nd leg Toronto, Canada: 20.91 (50m free); 46.36 (100m free); 22.94 (50m back); 22.28 (50m fly)

3rd leg Indianapolis, US: 20.72 (50m free); 22.72 (50m back); 21.99 (50m fly)