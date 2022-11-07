Huawei trains 55 students in digital technology

In this file photo, UWI students take part in the Huawei Global ICT competition. As the impact of AI and disruptive technology grows, employees who can perform tasks that machines cannot are becoming more valuable. -

In a virtual ceremony on Friday, 55 selected students from Jamaica, Suriname and TT were welcomed to Huawei's 14th Seeds of the Future programme, which provides young people access to education in information and communication technology (ICT).

The programme has seen over 12,000 students in 137 countries trained by Huawei industry experts.

Huawei vice president of public affairs and communication Daniel Ding, said, “Huawei believes access to education is important to create opportunities that support fair and sustainable development.”

IGOVTT CEO Charles Bobb-Semple, a stakeholder, spoke about the benefits of being a participant.

“Students not only learn about technology, but they also learn about Chinese culture, which is a very enriching experience.”

He said technology is key for any region to advance its economy as he quoted from KPMG's 2022 global technology report, which said, “The biggest challenge businesses face in the adoption of digital technologies is lack of capable talent…organisations are needing employees that have a strong blend of business and digital skill.”

The Tech4Good project was launched in 2021. In it, students from the Seeds for the Future programme work together to use what they learned to address a social or environmental issues in their country. This year, Tech4Good began November 4, when the students joined others from universities in Slovenia, Peru and Belgium.

Another upcoming event is the Integration Experience trip where 20 students would be selected to visit the city of Panama in January 2023.

Jamaican Education Minister Fayval Shirley Williams said this trip gives students “the opportunity to work in a cross-cultural environment, while accessing key training in technology." Students will participate in workshops on topics including entrepreneurship and Chinese calligraphy.

She said, “We want to provide our talented young people with the best opportunities possible and help them to succeed and contribute positively to the world.”

This year’s selected students were congratulated and encouraged to look forward to the experience that lay ahead in the Seeds for the Future programme.