Cops search for Tabaquite gas station armed robbers

Police on patrol along the Claude Noel Highway, Shirvan. - File Photo

Central Division police are searching for three men who robbed two workers at gunpoint at an NP service station in Tabaquite on Friday night.

The police said at around 7. 40 pm on Friday, the victims, 55 and 19, were working at Mahabir Service Station on the main road.

A white Toyota Axio pulled in and stopped near the fuel pumps, where the younger victim was sitting on a chair.

Two men, one with a high-powered gun, got out of the car. Both men were wearing ski masks and gloves.

The gunman went straight into the office, and the other man grabbed and pushed him into the office. The victim’s coworker, a relative, was near the cash register.

The gunman confronted the coworker, demanded money and poked him several times with the gun.

The bandits stole the register, which contained about $6,000, and returned in the car. The driver, who did not get out of the car during the robbery, drove off at speed.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about the crime can call the Gran Couva police station at 679-9735 or the nearest police station.

People can also call the police at 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or report it via the TTPS app.