Sonny Ramadhin memorabilia for Queen’s Park’s Cricket Heritage Museum

Sonny Ramadhin -

CRAIG Ramadhin, son of legendary West Indies cricketer Sonny Ramadhin, handed over two items of his late father’s memorabilia to the Queen’s Park Cricket Club to be housed at its Cricket Heritage Museum located at the iconic club at Tragarete Road, Port of Spain.

The younger Ramadhin was accompanied by his wife Bev and daughter Natalie.

The items comprised an original portrait of Ramadhin and an engraved tie-pin commemorating the infamous 1950 West Indies victory by 326 runs at Lord’s Cricket Ground in England where Ramdahin spun a web of his mystery deliveries over England, capturing match figures of 11-152 (5-66 and 6-86) in 115 overs.

Many calypsoes were sung of this victory including the more popular ones by Lord Beginner, King Radio and Lord Kitchener. In the book History of West Indies Cricket through Calypsoes, 19 of the over 200 cricket-themed calypsoes include Ramadhin, such was his popularity and significance in the development and rise of West Indies cricket.

Born in St Charles Village near the town of Princes Town on May 1, 1929, Ramadhin was the son of sugar cane workers. His parents died when he was young and as an orphan, he was taken to the village of Esperance where he was raised by his father’s uncle Soodhai Rock and his wife Sumintra. Ramadhin developed his bowling skills at Palmiste Park and as a young boy said that he wanted to become a famous cricketer. A statue was built some years ago in memory of him at the Park.

At age 21, he became the first Test cricketer of East Indian heritage to represent the West Indies when he made his debut at Old Trafford on June 8, 1950.

From 1950-1961, he captured 158 test wickets in 43 Test matches and 758 first-class wickets in his long and illustrious career (1949-1965).

He died in England on February 27 at the age 92. The late great English batsman and captain, Sir Len Hutton referred to him as “The Prince of Slow Bowlers.”

Ramadhin has been honoured and has also received many awards over the years.

He is the Wisden Cricketer of the Year 1950, an honourary member of the Marylebone Cricket Club (based at Lord’s), a Humming Bird Gold medal recipient in 1972 and a Chaconia Gold medal recipient in 1995.

A road is named after Ramadhin at the National Cricket Centre in Couva and he is also featured on a TT postage stamp.