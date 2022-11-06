Sinanan: 12.3 km of cable barriers repaired

A section of the Solomon Hochoy Highway, near Claxton Bay, where the cable barriers are missing. - AYANNA KINSALE

WORKS and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said a total of 8.3 km of cable barriers to prevent cross-median collisions have been repaired in TT to date by contractors.

An additional four km was done in-house by the ministry during the same period. Cable barriers have been installed along the north-south Uriah Butler and Solomon Hochoy highways.

Sinanan made these statements in response to questions from the Opposition in the House of Representatives on Friday.

"In fiscal 2023, in-house repairs will continue to an estimated six km of cable barriers. This is expected to be supplemented by an additional 18 km of contracted repairs to be undertaken by the (ministry's) Highways Division and the Bridges and Landslip and Traffic Management Unit.

Later in the sitting, Rural Development and Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi reminded MPs that the newly-formed Secondary Road Reform Company will take some of the burden off the Works and Transport Ministry's plate when it came to repairs on roads which fall under the jurisdiction of local government corporations.

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly assured Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal and Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee that repairs to the Ramai Hindu Trace Primary School and the Claxton Bay RC Primary School, which fall in their respective constituencies, "will be done in the shortest possible time."

In response to questions put to him from Fyzabad MP Dr Lackram Bodoe, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said it was difficult for many countries to access medical equipment from Europe as a result of the covid19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

He added this does not happen with sourcing medical equipment from countries outside of Europe.

"Those are extra complexities that we have to cover."