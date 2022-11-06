Nicole Thomas rules Tobago's calypso kingdom

Nicole Thomas gives the winning performance at the TUCO Tobago Calypso Monarch competition at Shaw Park Cultural Complex on October 23. - DAVID REID

AT just 34, Nicole Thomas can already be considered as one of Tobago’s veteran calypsonians.

It’s no idle boast. After 19 years in the artform, she has the accolades, trophies and recently, a $100,000 cheque to prove it.

On October 23, Thomas retained her Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation’s (TUCO’s) Tobago Monarch title at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex, beating 12 other talented artistes, including her brother Dillon Thomas and sister Wendy Garrick, who placed second and 11th respectively, in the competition.

In retaining the title, she also created history in becoming the first calypso monarch to be crowned in the inaugural Tobago Carnival which ran from October 28-30. Thomas also won the title in 2020, weeks before the onset of the covid19 pandemic.

Performing in the tail end of the competition, Thomas sang Carnival is We, a piece composed by another sibling, well-known writer Sheldon Reid.

Thomas said when calypsonians learnt that TUCO wanted to host a calypso competition for Tobago’s first-ever carnival, Reid decided to write the song as a way to “re-energise Tobago” after more than two years of the pandemic.

The calypso, she said, reminded citizens about the origins and significance of the national festival.

“Carnival is We resonated so much with me as I was able to invoke that spiritual connection that the song needed. I was able to sensitise the audience about the true meaning of Carnival and re-energise Tobagonians to take advantage of the opportunity to showcase Tobago to the world,” Thomas told WMN.

She considers it an honour to go down in the history books as the first Tobago Carnival calypso monarch.

Thomas, a loans officer at Republic Bank Ltd’s Auchenskeoch branch, said she has not yet celebrated her victory.

“I have not done anything special just yet. A date is to be set for the lunch I normally would treat my RBL Auchenskeoch branch to, really to give thanks for the time off (to perform) and support I receive year round.”

In addition, she also plans to continue the tradition of hosting a harvest gathering for her family, friends and supporters at her home in Pembroke on the first Sunday in January 2023. The calypsonian said she already has a cast of performers lined up.

Thomas grew up in Mt St George, a small village along the Windward Road, between Hope and Goodwood.

The area has produced several of the island’s cultural stalwarts, including retired teacher and former Senate vice-president Rawle “Axe Back” Titus and former assemblyman Cynthia Alfred.

As a girl, she was especially drawn to calypso but was an introvert.

Her siblings, Garrick and Reid, who, at that time, were already involved in the arena and making a name for themselves, gave her the confidence to perform.

But Thomas recalled that her first time on stage as a 15 year-old Scarborough Secondary School student was a nerve-wracking experience.

“Unlike my siblings, I was very shy and reserved. But my love for the arts coupled with the support from my family propelled me to confront my fear hands on, embrace the stage and overcome my shyness. Calypso has altered my personality to one where I’m outgoing, assertive and courageous.”

Indeed, Garrick and Reid have had a phenomenal impact on her development in the artform.

Garrick, who won the calypso queen title on numerous occasions, has also been a consistent finalist in the Tobago monarch competition over the years.

Reid is an accomplished songwriter, former Dimanche Gras finalist and Young Kings winner. He has penned winning compositions for several of Tobago’s leading artistes, including this year’s Tobago Heritage Monarch Shamika Denoon, former national monarch Duane O’Connor and former national calypso queen Kizzie Ruiz.

Thomas’ youngest sibling, Dillon Thomas, whom she described as one of her favourite performers, is a former Tobago Young Kings winner and Windward monarch.

Since shedding her inhibitions, the mother of two has enjoyed much success in calypso.

She copped the Tobago Calypso Monarch title on six occasions, Windward Calypso Monarch 11 times and was a national semi-finalist on eight occasions.

Hard work and diligence, she said, have enabled me to thrive in the industry.

Although she has dabbled in various types of calypsoes over the years, Thomas said she has a special love for social commentary.

“I love telling stories through song, touching the audience with my renditions, the costuming, putting together the props, the full works. It allows me to express, capture and touch the audience with my soulful voice.”

Asked about her favourite offerings, Thomas said Sweeter Tomorrow, one of her earlier songs, is dear to her heart. It was her first victory in the Tobago Calypso Monarch competition in 2010.

She recalled, “Lacking the confidence back then that I could win ahead of all the big guns in Tobago, I wanted to leave my best outfit for the Windward Calypso Monarch having held the title in 2008 and 2009 consecutively.

“I recall my brother asking me, ‘Yuh mad? This is the outfit you have to wear in town.’”

Thomas said she had no props on the night of the competition. But she said the “T&T-inspired” dress, designed by her sister Renee, spoke for itself.

“I performed in position number one and remained number one.”

Some of her other memorable contributions include Drums of Hope (2015), Spirit of Truth (2011) and Truce (2017).”

Like most performers, Thomas said, she also had some rocky periods.

“I used to be singing off key in the earlier part of my career. It really played with my psyche for two seasons straight as I was always second guessing my vocals and doubting myself. I had my ears checked and really worked on listening while singing.”

Apart from her siblings, Thomas said, she has always admired the talent of veteran artiste Ella Andall. “Some people have said that I remind them of her.”

She also reveres the work of late calypsonian Singing Sandra (Sandra Des Vignes Millington) and Karene Asche, both of whom have won the National Calypso Monarch crown.

Observing that many young people are gravitating to calypso, Thomas believes the future of the artform in Tobago is in good hands but she feels more could be done by way of investment and promoting greater respect for it.

She advised budding calypsonians to invest in their craft.

“Enjoy the arts, participate in and attempt-to contribute to its development.”

Thomas also urged them to not let competition and the cash prize “darken your spirit and demeanour.”

As she forges on in calypso, Thomas said she does not take for granted the blessings she has received. If anything, she remains humbled by it.

“I remember bringing a supporter, someone unknown to me to tears and being reminded that my voice is special and touched his soul.”

Still, Thomas looks forward with bated breath to the day “when I can touch the stage of the National Calypso Monarch.”

And, with the continued love and support of her family, she believes that goal is well within reach.

“I’m so fortunate to have.been born into a family with nine siblings. So I have my own army of supporters, who I love dearly and would not trade for anything else in the world.”