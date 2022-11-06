Navin Bidaisee wants to make Biche proud in Super50 Cup

Navin Bidaisee bats for Preysal during the local cricket season. -

FORMER national youth cricketer Navin Bidaisee is relishing the opportunity to represent the Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) and make his community proud in the CG United Super50 Cup taking place in Trinidad and Antigua.

The Super50 Cup bowled off on October 29 and ends on November 19.

Bidaisee, a former Queen’s Royal College and Hillview College student, wants to put Biche on the map.

“I want to make mention of where I came from. I came from Biche. I am happy to make my family and my village proud because where I come from if someone say they want to play (in the) Super50 they would think that is something impossible to do.

“I am glad that I could fly my community’s flag high as well.”

Bidaisee is a left-handed batsman and spinner.

Bidaisee, 22, made his debut for CCC on Saturday against Guyana Harpy Eagles at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba. He struck three fours in his innings of 30 off 55 deliveries. At press time on Saturday the match was still in progress.

Bidaisee qualified to play for CCC because he attends the University of the West Indies, St Augustine Campus.

He is doing a double major in Geography and Environmental and Natural Resource Management.

Describing what role he wants to play on the CCC team, Bidaisee said, “In terms of the team I think I will be more of a batting all-rounder...(I am) more of a timer of the ball, I don’t really muscle the ball much. I depend mostly on timing and finding the gaps.”

There are many players on the CCC team trying to transition from junior level cricket to senior level cricket.

However, one seasoned campaigner on the team is former West Indies wicket-keeper batsman Denesh Ramdin.

“I played with Ramdin (at) Preysal this year so I am very familiar with him, plus his experience will help us a lot,” Bidaisee said.

“Everyone else are pretty cool (and) pretty easy going from the other islands, so not a problem there.”

Most players aim to play for their home country in tournaments. Bidaisee thinks the players on the CCC team, which includes players from around the Caribbean, will be motivated to perform.

“(At) CCC most of us are young so we basically consider ourselves more like an underdog team. We have nothing much to lose, but everything to gain.”