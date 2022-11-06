Mama La Penca kickingball champion

THE Mama La Penca team from Freeport were crowned champion of the “Corazon Venezolano” (Venezuelan heart) Cup of the TT Kickingball League.

The first league champions beat VIP Queen ten runs to two in a grand final held last Sunday.

The title match was held at Constantine Park, Macoya.

Mama La Penca pitcher Annirelys Carreño took it upon herself to dominate the Queens. The only two runs were scored in the eighth inning when everything was settled.

The champions opened the game with three runs in the same first inning to make a difference early on.

VIP Queen pitcher Sofia Ochoa couldn’t keep control of the game and carried the loss on her shoulders.

Francis Jimenez was the best player in the grand final after connecting four hits in five at-kicks. She drove in three runs and scored three more.

Nolan Jones, president of the TT Kickingball League was grateful for the support of the people, who made it possible for the final to be played after various logistical problems.

“It has been the first official Kickingball tournament in TT. It is a pride for the entire board to make history in this country. Kickingball is a new sport here and it was satisfying how each player, coach and board of directors put their grain of sand so that the tournament will be played with quality and at a high level,” he said.