Kamla pleads with Rohan to fix landslips in Penal

File photo: Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar -

OPPOSITION Leader and Siparia MP Kamla Persad-Bissessar is pleading with Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan to help some of her constituents who have been affected by two major landslips on Clarke Road.

She said these landslips have all but cut them off from the rest of the country.

In a statement on Saturday, Persad-Bissessar said, "It is unacceptable that thousands of citizens from the communities along Clarke Road, Rochard Road, Penal Rock Road, Wilson Road and environs have been prevented from accessing their homes, deprived of going to their places of work, and hindered from operating their businesses (because of the landslips)."

She was concerned that the landslips will hinder students from attending school due to the unsafe and impassable road conditions.

"These landslips have also placed the lives of residents in danger, because in the event of an emergency, relief vehicles or personnel will not be able to access these communities."

Persad-Bissessar said she wrote Sinanan on the matter on September 16.

After receiving no reply to her letter, Persad-Bissessar filed an urgent question to Sinanan in the House of Representatives to have the matter addressed.

"However, it was not accepted to be raised in Parliament, and the urgent pleas for help from thousands of Siparia constituents were not heard."

Persad-Bissessar wrote a second letter to Sinanan again

"This disaster is a double blow for the people of Siparia as many are already facing hardship as a result of the current economic crisis caused by this PNM government to now see their standard of living and well being depleted due to the inability to access their places of work and operate their businesses."

She reiterated her call to Sinanan to address the matter urgently