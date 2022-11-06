Coosal: Support Salvation Army's Christmas kettle campaign

Coosal's Group of Companies executive director Tricia Coosal places the first donation into the Salvation Army Christmas kettle, alongside, from patron Zalayhar Hassanali, Salvation Army chairman Bindra Dolsingh, and Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez during the launch at MovieTowne, Mucurapo on Friday. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Coosal's Group of Companies is encouraging the public to support the Salvation Army's Christmas kettle campaign to raise funds for those less fortunate.

Executive director Tricia Coosal, who stood in for her father and executive chairman Sieunarine Coosal, said her family and the group have been long-time supporters of the campaign which was launched at MovieTowne, Mucurapo on Friday.

She added that corporate financial support of initiatives such as the Christmas kettle campaign is decreasing as world events have made it difficult for individuals and businesses.

"In spite of this environment, there is still a need to contribute to those less fortunate in society as well as an expectation of corporate social responsibilty."

She said the Salvation Army has worked innovatively and creatively to be resourceful with what they have or can have access to. She said this is why the Coosal's Group of Companies' continues to support the event.

Coosal, the TT Manufacturers Association president, said the way in which people operate, their well-being, safety, good health, access to food and decent housing directly affects the productivity in society.

"As such, the more social improvement that we invest in, the more it leads to the benefit for both individuals and the country. The arising possibility of opportunity is what the Salvation Army offers and the element that dovetails with our mission and vision at the Coosal's Group."

She urged both corporate entities and individuals to offer not just financial support, but their vested interest in supporting the Salvation Army's work.

"The kettle campaign and other such initiatives improve social conditions and the quality of local life, humanity, in ways that impact you. Your individual support pays if forward for a better society and country. I encourage all of you here...to give towards humanity."