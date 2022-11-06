Carter wins 9th gold at FINA Swimming World Cup

Dylan Carter, of Trinidad and Tobago, is congratulated by Chad Le Clos, of South Africa, after winning the men's 50m butterfly at the FINA Swimming World Cup meet in Toronto,on October 30. (via AP) -

TT SWIMMER Dylan Carter won his ninth gold medal of the FINA Swimming World Cup 2022 when he copped gold in the men’s 50-metre butterfly at the third and final leg of the World Cup at The IU Natatorium in Indianapolis, USA on Saturday.

Carter, swimming in lane four, won the event in 21.99 seconds to secure another gold medal. South African Chad Le Clos finished second in 22.77 and German Marius Kusch was third in 22.46. Carter was in contention to win the prize for the top men's swimmer at the World Cup.

Earlier on Saturday in the heats, Carter won heat eight in 22.44 finishing ahead of Kusch (22.67) and Australian Matthew Temple (22.94). Carter’s time was the fastest time in the heats.

TT swimmers Aqeel Joseph and Kael Yorke also competed in the heats of the 50m butterfly event.

Joseph ended third in heat one in 24.77, but it was not enough to advance to the final. Yorke also did not qualify after winning heat four in 24.19.

On Friday on day two of the third leg, Carter was crowned king of the FINA World Cup 50m backstroke after he won his eighth gold medal of the World Cup.

Carter splashed to gold in a new national record of 22.72. He erased his own TT 50m backstroke record of 22.94, which was set during his golden swim at the second leg of the World Cup.

He beat to the line a pair of Americans – four-time Olympic gold medallist Ryan Murphy, who placed second in 22.99, and bronze receiver Justin Ress, who touched the wall in 23.07.

On Thursday’s opening day of leg three, Carter won gold and broke his national record in the men’s 50m freestyle.

Carter, swimming out of lane four, stopped the clock in 20.72 to erase his national record of 20.77 set during the first leg of the World Cup.

Australian Kyle Chalmers earned silver in 20.81 and Ress copped bronze in 21.23.

At the first leg of the World Cup in Berlin, Germany from October 21-23, Carter won the 50m freestyle, 50m backstroke and the 50m butterfly. He broke national records in the 50m freestyle and 50m backstroke.

Carter continued his prolific form at the second leg of the World Cup from October 28-30 in Toronto, Canada.

He won the 50m butterfly event, 50m freestyle and the 50m backstroke. He set another national record in the 50m backstroke.