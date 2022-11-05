Two shot dead in Carenage gang-related hit

Levi Williams

Police are investigating a gang-related double murder in Carenage of a reputed gang leader and his second in command.

According to a police report, Kafele Pierre, 30, of Councilman Circular, Upper Sixth Avenue, Malick, Barataria, who police said described as the leader of a criminal gang and Levi Williams, 29, of the same area, were shot repeatedly by a gunman.

Pierre and Williams were with a group of people in the driveway of a house at L'Anse Mitan Road, when they were shot. The gunman who was seen walking along the road in CCTV footage ran away after the shooting..

The other men managed to ran away to seek cover.

Williams and Pierre were taken to the Accident and Emergency Department of the St James hospital where they were declared dead.