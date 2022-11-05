TT secure 3x3 men's quarterfinal spot

TT men's 3x3 players Moriba De Freitas, right, and compatriot Adrian Joseph, second from right, battle against Guatemala during Friday's Americup tournament in Miami, Florida. Courtesy FIBA 3x3 Americup

TRINIDAD AND Tobago men advanced to the quarter-finals of the FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup after finishing second in Group B on Friday in Miami, United States.

TT lost their opening test against Puerto Rico 21-15 but bounced back to defeat Argentina 17-12 in the second clash.

The men’s team of Ahkeel Boyd, Moriba De Freitas, Adrian Joseph and Nathon Lewis now face Dominican Republic in Sunday’s quarter-final from noon.

Additionally, TT’s 3x3 women’s team of Nikiya Baptiste, Crystal Ann George, Jameela Mc Carthy and Afiesha Noel begin their quest against Barbados from 8.35 am.

At 10.15 am, the 11th ranked TT team goes up against fourth ranked Brazil for a spot in the quarters.