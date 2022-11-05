Thanks to all who pledged to help mandir

THE EDITOR: The members of the Jai kali Maa Mandir extend our heartfelt thanks to the many pundits, business people, members of the various media houses and others who have come forward in our time of need and despair.

During the holy Hindu time of Navratum our mandir at Carli Bay, Couva, was desecrated and our main murti was mutilated.

Since then we have received many pledges of assistance. Our mandir, while thankful for the many offers from kind-hearted souls, must now bring to a close this horrible chapter and move on.

We have been gifted a beautiful Bhadra kali murti to replace the mutilated one and we remain committed to being an open mandir where the fisherfolk and others at any time, night or day, can offer their personal prayers for protection before boarding their boats and heading out to sea, or simply doing meditation. We remain a religious space open to all Hindu groups.

While we are sorry to turn down any further assistance, we are sure the funds so pledged can be redirected to other mandirs that also are in dire need of assistance.

TEENA-MARIE RAMCHARAN

PRO, Jai kali Maa Mandir