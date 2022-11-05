TEMA comes to our rescue

TEMA director Allan Stewart -

THE EDITOR: The wettest October in Tobago since records began in 1967 has resulted in numerous landslides and floods. To be affected in either is devastating and needing help, whether from family friends or emergency services, is usually required in a timely manner. The anxiety is further exacerbated if a lack of help is not forthcoming.

Marooned in our home unable to access the unpaved trace we live on, due to its dire disrepair, my husband and I were at our wit’s end when we could not make telephone contact with the relevant agency we thought could help. That we attempted to be proactive by filling some of the ruts with rotten rock, digging to divert the water away from the middle of the trace, with neighbours submitting a petition, a letter and video sent to, we presume, the correct personnel, as well as having to deal with this situation for 14 years, the inability to successfully get help made matters all the more frustrating. Angry, feeling abandoned and marooned, we were at our lowest ebb.

Thankfully we were given the number of TEMA (Tobago Emergency Management Agency), unaware initially what its acronym implied, until we did some research. But TEMA proved to be our salvation. That they answered their phone promptly was a surprise and told they would call when they were on their way was music to our ears.

They arrived three hours later and expeditiously carried out the necessary works, clearing the clogged drains and scraping the trace.

I was able to speak to one of the TEMA representatives who arrived on site, a young woman taking notes and photographs for a report. I learned the full extent of services TEMA provides.

I could talk ad nauseam talk about TEMA, but highly recommend Tobagonians go online to TEMA’s website or Facebook page and learn about the amazing services available.

Thank you, TEMA. My gratitude is sincere because you have restored my faith in human nature. You provide a valuable and, from my experience, a professional and proficient service to the people of Tobago.

ROSALIND HARRIS

via e-mail