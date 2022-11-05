Talparo escape with win in Norman’s cricket

Photo courtesy pixabay

TALPARO Youths pulled off the narrowest of victories when matches in the Norman’s Windball 12-Over Cricket League continued recently at the Eddie Hart Savannah in Tacarigua.

Talparo Youths closed on 61/6 in 12 overs chasing 62 to win against AS II. Batting first, AS II scored 61/8.

The tournament rules say if two teams end on the same score the team which loses less wickets will be handed the victory.

Ronald Ramcharan cracked 27 for AS II and Dillon Mahadeo chipped in with 14. Bowling for Talparo Youths, Dillon Mata grabbed 2/3 and Kyle Chung snatched 2/5.

Ryan Baksh led Talparo in the run chase with a knock of 22.

SUMMARISED SCORES

AS II 61/8 – Ronald Ramcharan 27, Dillon Mahadeo 14; Dillon Mata 2/3, Kyle Chung 2/5 vs TALPARO YOUTHS 61/6 – Ryan Baksh 22. Talparo won after losing less wickets.

LEVEL ALL STARS 58/5 – Richard Siewah 18, Zachary Siewah 17, Amrit Popan 10 vs THE MINI BAR RELOAD 59/1 – Kapik Harry 33 not out, Amit Rampersad 10. Reload won by nine wickets.

MOONDOGS 46/7 – Steven Alfonso 10; Jerome Duberry 3/7, Dylan Ravello 2/13 vs PREMIUM 47/5 – Rayad Emrit 10, Narendra Seetahall 2/12, Andy Briggs 2/18. Premium won by five wickets.

CSK 80/6 – Avian Mejias 25, Hanuman Moonsammy 24; Chris Pooran 3/8 vs HOMIES 24 – Christopher Vincent 3/4, Nicholas Kanhai 3/6, Safraz Ali 2/2. CSK won by 56 runs.

SIC 61/6 – Brent Beharry 15 vs CLUB HOUSE 62/5 – Jalani Cupid 14, Rishi Soowah 3/9, Frankie Ragoonath 2/8. Club House won by five wickets.

BLUFFUZZ 42/6 – Kerwin Gonzales 17; Dexter Samuel 2/1, Rayad Emrit 2/7 vs DRIFTERS 44/4 – Hospedales Singh 14; Stuart Blaize 2/17. Drifters won by six wickets.

STRIKE FORCE 66/5 – Hospedales Singh 18, Declan Scott 11 vs POLICE 34/9 – Cuthberth McMayo 3/6, Kerry Gonzales 2/3. Strike Force won by 32 runs.

POISON SPORTS 57/6 – Dante Peters 19, Akeem Leara 10; Justin Francis 2/8, Rudy Badall 2/13 vs TIGERS 58/4 – Arjoon Ramjattan 15, Rowdell Tracey 10. Tigers won by six wickets.