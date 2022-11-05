Reduced production from WASA Siparia plant

A WASA worker at a the site for a pipeline in south Trinidad. - File photo/Lincoln Holder

THE Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) said customers in Siparia and environs, who are served by its Siparia water treatment plant, could experience a disruption in their water supply due due to reduced production caused by a downhole issue impacting Siparia Well #14.

In a statement on Saturday, WASA said, "Repair works have slowed as recent adverse weather and the poor condition of the access road, have made it difficult for heavy equipment to perform the maintenance works."

The affected areas include Quinam Road, Sennon Village, Railway Road, Mary, George & Victoria, Upper De Gannes, Lower Coora Road, Coora Hernandez Road, Coora Extension, Mendez, Saney Trace, Kay Trace, Prana Home Development and High Street, inclusive of all side streets.

WASA said works will accelerate as conditions improve."

The authority added that upon restoration of production, it may take up to 24 hours for the pipe-borne water supply to be restored in some areas.

WASA thanked its customers in the affected for their patience and understanding.