Red Force seek to rebound against Volcanoes

Shannon Gabriel - Lincoln Holder

TRINIDAD AND Tobago Red Force will resume their CG Insurance Super50 Cup title defence against an in-form Windward Islands Volcanoes at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair, on Saturday, from 9 am.

The hosts are intent on rebounding from Wednesday night’s three-run defeat to Guyana Harpy Eagles while the Volcanoes seek to extend their unbeaten run to three.

TT won their opening Zone A match by seven wickets against Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) on Monday but was unable to replicate their form in their second test against the Harpy Eagles.

The Volcanoes however, have started perfectly, led by left-handed opening batsman Alick Athanaze, who smashed a pair of centuries – 133 against the Harpy Eagles in their opening match and 140 against CCC on Wednesday.

Volcanoes’ Kavem Hodge also blasted an unbeaten 106 in the win against CCC while Johnson Charles (64) partnered with Athanaze to build a 119-run opening stand against the Harpy Eagles.

Kjorn Ottley (65 not out) was the best batsman for the Red Force in their first win, with 23 also coming from Jason Mohammed. Skipper Nicholas Pooran finished on nine not out.

Against the Harpy Eagles, Darren Bravo scored 71 with Ottley (49), Sunil Narine (30 not out), Yannic Cariah (30) and Pooran (23) also among the runs.

The Red Force’s bowling attack, led by spinners Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein and Yannic Cariah, and fast bowlers Shannon Gabriel, Jayden Seales and Anderson Phillip have shown good form so far.

Narine leads the wicket-takers with combined figures of five wickets for 38 runs from two matches while Gabriel also has five wickets, at the cost of 60 runs. Hosein has four wickets for 38 runs.

In another match on Saturday, Guyana will battle CCC at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, from 2 pm.

Zone B’s Jamaica Scorpions meet West Indies Academy at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, from 9 am.

The Scorpions have won one win in two matches while WI Academy still chase their first victory after losing their two previous meetings.