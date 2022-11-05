QRC, Fatima, Malick, East Mucurapo advance to North Intercol semis

File photo: Khufu Mohammed (centre) of East Mucurapo tries to get the ball from QRC's Micah Nelson during their teams' match on Saturday, at the QRC Ground, St Clair, in the Secondary Schools Football League. Photo by Sureash Cholai

QRC advanced to the Coca Cola/Tiger Tanks Boys Intercol North Zone semi-final after prevailing 3-1 over Tranquillity via kicks from the penalty spot at Fatima Ground, Mucurapo, on Friday.

After an exciting ten-goal thriller, which saw both teams finish regulation time tied at five goals each, the Royalians scored three of their five kicks to better Tranquillity’s one successful shot from four efforts.

QRC got a hat-trick from Aydon Caruth and one goal each from Micah Nelson and Musaddiq Mohammed. Tranquillity’s Ronaldinho Richards also netted a hat-trick on the day.

QRC now face Malick Secondary in the zonal semi-finals at Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, next Friday from 4 pm.

In the other north zone quarter-finals, Secondary School Football League (SSFL) Premier Division finalists Fatima drubbed Blanchisseuse 11-0, East Mucurapo defeated St Anthony’s 5-4 from penalty kicks after they were tied at 2-2 after regulation time, and Malick beat St Mary 3-1.

East Mucurapo play their semi-final contest against Fatima at the same venue next Friday, from 2 pm.

On Monday, Central Zone quarter-final matches will take place from 3.30 pm, with Miracle Ministries facing ASJA Boys Charlieville at Arena Recreation Ground while defending champions Presentation College meet Couva East at the latter’s home ground.