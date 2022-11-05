Karen Araujo elected local triathlon president

KAREN ARAUJO has been elected president of the Trinidad and Tobago Triathlon Federation (TTTF).

This comes after federation’s annual general meeting (AGM) on Thursday. At the meeting, all executive members stepped down and a new executive was put in place for the next two years.

The new executive members are Araujo, Douglas D'Abadie (vice-president), Iola Prieto (secretary), Colin Hosein (treasurer), Arlene Hamblin (floor member) and past president Derek Daniel. The position for public relations officer remains vacant.

A statement issued by the TTTF on Friday said they were “happy to have three new members on board and hopes that this is the changing of the tide and more members will wish to serve.”

Despite the pandemic, TT triathletes were still able to represent at the last Commonwealth Games, both in the individual and relay event.

Triathlon will also feature at next year’s Youth Commonwealth Games when TT plays host for the first time.

The next event for the TTTF is their schools aquathlon, to be held at the National Aquatic Centre, Couva, on Sunday. They also hope to start the series in Tobago.