Delay good for Govt – not for democracy

Rural Development and Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Local government reform was touted by the Government leading up to the 2016 general election but nothing happened for three years after that. Again, the same was touted in 2019, and at the last minute an announcement was made for the local government election to be held in 2023, giving the current councillors four years in office instead of three.

Given the several deferrals of government’s plans, one could argue that waiting another two-three months to implement them or to do so after an election should be the way to go to preserve democracy.

The Government praised itself and its plans for internal self-government for Tobago, but the people of Tobago rejected the ruling PNM in 2021 when the PDP won 14-1. The same opportunity should be given to the people in Trinidad. If an election is held, the people can say, by way of voting, if they agree with what the Government has planned for local government reform or not.

Some of the things proposed are good and can be beneficial to the country, but of course there are many people who will not agree. So giving them a chance to air their opinion through the democratic process should have been considered.

Why just a month before the term of the sitting councillors is due to expire their term has been extended? Strategy?

History will show that we have had several postponements of local government elections, which do not bode well for a country which prides itself on saying “we are a democratic country.” A former PNM administration said exactly what Rural Development and Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi said on Thursday yet failed.

In 2009, then minister of local government Hazel Manning apologised for taking away the public's voting rights with the postponement of the local government polls. She also admitted the Government "may have bitten off more than it can chew" in trying to complete local government reform. Is this the same strategy being used here? Is the Government really saying that all its plans for reform will happen in the next year?

I agree that some changes (making the job of councillors full-time) should not be done mid-term, but the Government should learn from the past and not rush the process. Have the election first and then it will have enough time to make the necessary changes.

For politics, this is a good move by the PNM government. Generally, a government’s popularity is at its lowest at the middle of its term so calling an election now can see the Government losing ground. Considering the more than 500 murders so far this year, “Nelsongate,” Police Service Commission imbroglio, etc, it’s not a gamble it may want to take.

It would also be in the Government’s interest to have the reform before an election is held so it can come to the population during the campaign and say it delivered on its promise.

In the eyes of many, this move stands to benefit the Government – not so much democracy.

RISHI K HARRYNANAN

via e-mail

Rural Development and Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi