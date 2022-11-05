Da Silva, Cariah propel Red Force to Super50 win

TT Red Force pacer Shannon Gabriel (R) took 2/36 in their match against Windward Islands Volcanoes during the CG United Super50 Cup match, on Saturday, at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair. Photo by Lincoln Holder

THE WEST Indies pair of Joshua Da Silva and Yannic Cariah led from the front to guide TT Red Force to a seven-wicket win over Windward Islands Volcanoes in the CG United Super50 Cup at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair on Saturday.

It was a much-needed victory for Red Force after losing their second match of the tournament to Guyana Harpy Eagles by three runs at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Wednesday.

Leg spinner Cariah, who earned a surprise West Indies call-up earlier this year, bagged 3/34 in ten overs as Volcanoes were dismissed for 189 in 47 overs.

Volcanoes lost wickets regularly as the team’s highest partnership was a 35-run third-wicket stand between Kavem Hodge and Sunil Ambris.

The Volcanoes batting has experience with the likes of Johnson Charles, Ambris and Andre Fletcher. However, the trio only combined to score 30 runs.

Charles was dismissed for 16, Ambris fell for 13 and Fletcher could only muster one as Volcanoes were reduced to 59/4 in the 15th over.

Cariah dismissed Ambris and Fletcher.

Hodge and Tevyn Walcott showed resilience scoring 39 and 36 respectively, but Volcanoes still fell short of a competitive total.

Hodge faced 71 balls and struck four fours in his innings.

West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel took 2/36 in six overs and medium pacer Terrance Hinds snatched 2/39 in seven overs.

In reply, West Indies wicket-keeper Da Silva and Kjorn Ottley got Red Force off to a solid start putting on 69 runs for the first wicket.

Ottley fell for 36 off 48 balls, before Jason Mohammed and Da Silva added 29 runs for the second wicket. Mohammed was sent back to the pavilion for 20 off 35 balls as Red Force were now 98/2 in the 25th over.

A 43-run stand between Darren Bravo and Da Silva kept Red Force in control. Da Silva was next to go for 66 off 88 deliveries, a knock which included six fours and one six.

Red Force skipper Nicholas Pooran and Bravo guided Red Force to victory putting on an unbroken partnership of 54 runs. Red Force closed on 195/3 in 43 overs with Pooran ending on 36 not out off 31 balls and Bravo closing on 27 not out off 56 balls.

Red Force have now won two of their first three matches. Before losing to Harpy Eagles, Red Force got past Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) by seven wickets in their opening match.

Red Force will play CCC in their next match at the Queen’s Park Oval from 9 am on Monday.

In another match on Saturday, West Indies Academy defeated Jamaica Scorpions by 12 runs in Antigua.

SUMMARISED SCORES

WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES 189 (47 overs) – Kavem Hodge 39, Tevyn Walcott 36; Yannic Cariah 3/34, Shannon Gabriel 2/36, Terrance Hinds 2/39 vs TT RED FORCE 195/3 (43 overs) - Joshua Da Silva 66, Nicholas Pooran 36 not out, Kjorn Ottley 36. Red Force won by seven wickets

WEST INDIES ACADEMY 182 (44.5 overs) – Kevin Wickham 46, Kevlon Anderson 33; Dennis Bulli 4/32, Jeavor Royal 3/39 vs JAMAICA SCORPIONS 170 (39.5 overs) – Rovman Powell 42, Brandon King 28, Andre McCarthy 28; Joshua James 3/19, Ashmead Nedd 3/33. West Indies Academy won by 12 runs