Carter splashes to another FINA World Cup gold

Dylan Carter -

DYLAN CARTER was crowned king of the FINA World Cup 50-metre backstroke after he powered to his eighth gold medal of the series at the IU Natatorium, Indianapolis, United States, on Friday.

In his penultimate event of the three-leg series, Carter splashed to gold in a new national and personal record time of 22.72 seconds. He erased his own TT 50m back record of 22.94, which was set during his golden swim at the second leg in Canada last Saturday.

He beat to the line a pair of Americans – four-time Olympic gold medallist Ryan Murphy, who placed second in 22.99, and bronze receiver Justin Ress, who touched the wall in 23.07.

This was Carter’s eighth gold medal of the series.

In the process, Carter collected another well-deserved cheque for US$10,000 for winning the 50m backstroke at all three series legs. Before he won in Canada last weekend, he also topped the field at the first stage in Berlin, Germany.

In the preliminary race, Carter swam out of lane one topped heat five in 23.40. He was the fifth fastest finalist.

On his series achievement, Carter said, “I’m stoked for that. It’s a big best time for me and racing against these legends, it was a fun one tonight.”

The TT Olympian was then presented with his cheque and a crown placed upon his head for his total dominance of the 50m back.

The cheque is Carter’s second in two days, after winning gold for a third consecutive time in the series, in the 50m freestyle, on Thursday night.

In the final, Carter clocked a blistering 20.72 seconds national record swimming out of lane four. He finished ahead of Australian Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers (20.81) and American Justin Ress (21.37).

In the earlier heats, Carter was the fastest finisher in heat four of seven. He clocked 21.03 and advanced as the fastest finalist.

TT’s Aqeel Joseph also chased a spot in the final out of heat one. He placed second but his time of fell well outside the eight advancing finalists.

The TT Olympian concludes his World Cup campaign on Saturday when he lines up in lane four, heat nine of the 50m butterfly from 9.55am (TT time). Compatriots Joseph and Kael Yorke also vie for a spot in the final.

Joseph competes in heat two and races out of lane four while Yorke contests in lane three of heat four.

In this event, Carter chases another US$10,000 pot and remains in high contention for the overall male athlete, over the three legs, and in line for the US$100,000 payout.