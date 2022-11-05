21,178 passengers on seabridge from Oct 24-Nov 2

The inter-island ferry APT James arrives at the Scarborough Port, Tobago. File photo/Jeff K Mayers

The Trinidad and Tobago inter-island Transportation Company Litd (TTIT) has reported that it transported 21,178 passengers on the seabridge between October 24 and November 2. The inaugural Tobago carnival was officially held from October 28-30, but there was a huge demand in Trinidad to reach Tobago earlier in the week.

On October 28, the official start of the carnival, there were 3,161 passengers on eight trips on the seabridge.

There were ten trips on October 31,which facilitated 3,196 passengers.

TTIT said the inter-island ferries conducted 62 trips, inclusive of ten additional trips, to/from Tobago. There were 8,105 vehicles on-board. TTIT thanked all travellers for choosing its service.