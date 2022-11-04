Two men sentenced to 10 years for Corinth Hills robbery

On Tuesday, two men were each sentenced to ten years in jail with hard labour by a San Fernando magistrate.

Akeem Williams, 23, of Pleasantville, and John Paul Phillip, 22, of Corinth Hills, faced magistrate Amina Deonarinesingh jointly charged with two counts of robbery with violence, one count of robbery with aggravation and one count of burglary.

A police statement on Friday said quick action by Southern Division police who responded to a burglary in the Corinth Hills area led to the arrests.

The police said three men, one with a hammer and two with cutlasses, entered a house on October 20. They accosted the homeowner and demanded money and valuables. They stole cash, jewellery, and three cell phones.

Southern Division Task Force (SDTF) and the Emergency Response Patrol (ERP) police arrested Williams a few hours after the incident, and they recovered two stolen cell phones.

Eight days later, on October 28, the police detained Phillip. PCs Ragoonath and Noor, both of the Southern Division, made the arrests.

The search is ongoing for the third culprit.