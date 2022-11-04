Trinidad and Tobago basketball teams named for FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup

Nikiya Baptiste puts the moves on her defender in TT's match versus USA at the 2021 FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup. -

THE National Basketball Federation of TT (NBFTT) announced the 2022 TT men’s and women’s 3x3 teams scheduled to compete at the 2022 FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup, November 4-6 in Miami, Florida, USA.

An NBFTT media release said Nikiya Baptiste, Crystal Ann George, Jameela Mc Carthy and Afiesha Noel will represent the TT women’s team.

Baptiste will make her second appearance at the AmeriCup tournament having featured at the inaugural competition in 2021.

With her recent fourth-place finish in the women’s 3x3 basketball tournament (Under-23) at the 2022 Caribbean Games, she stands as the most experienced 3x3 player in the squad. George, Mc Carthy and Noel will all make their 3x3 debut, but are no strangers to representing TT on the court.

They previously donned TT colours in regional 5-on-5 basketball competitions, in addition to competing at various Netball World Cups/World Netball Championships.

Ahkeel Boyd, Moriba De Freitas, Adrian Joseph and Nathon Lewis are on the TT men’s team.

De Freitas, Joseph and Lewis were all members of the 2021 TT 3x3 men’s AmeriCup team and their experience is anticipated to be pivotal to TT’s performances at this year’s event.

Boyd, a standout for the TT men’s Under-23 3x3 team at the 2021 Junior Pan American Games, is set to make his senior debut with many looking forward to the versatile offensive force he will bring to the TT lineup.

The teams will be coached by Milan Stamenkovic and Lincoln Charles, with Arnold Thomas serving as manager.

The FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup will feature 31 teams. A total of 18 teams will compete in the men’s category.

The TT men will start competition in Pool B alongside Puerto Rico and Argentina. Thirteen teams will participate in the women’s category, with TT starting their AmeriCup journey in qualifying Draw A with Barbados and Brazil. Out of the qualifying draw, the top two teams will advance to the AmeriCup main draw.