Top psychiatrist to talk to MATT on media trauma

Professor Gerard Hutchinson, UWI Head of Psychiatry. File photo/Roger Jacob

The Media Association of TT (MATT) is offering media practitioners the chance to benefit from the expertise of psychiatrist Prof Gerard Hutchinson.

A statement on its website said Hutchinson will speak at a Zoom conference on Saturday from 10 am-noon.

It said the conference will "explore trauma and mental health issues experienced by working journalists in the wake of covid19, as they manage the varied challenges of this profession."

Hutchinson is the unit lead in psychiatry and co-ordinator of the postgraduate training programme at the Faculty of Medical Sciences, at UWI, St Augustine. He is examiner in psychiatry for all four UWI campuses.

As head of psychiatry and mental health services at the North-Central Regional Health Authority, he co-ordinates the inpatient and outpatient mental health services, including the Stress Relief and Child and Adolescent Mental Heath Clinics.

His peer-reviewed publications number over 130 and his work has over 9,000 citations.

Hutchinson's research focuses on developmental studies, suicide and psychosis.

MATT is inviting any interested media practitioners. They can e-mail mattexecutive@gmail.com to confirm their attendance, and receive the Zoom link.