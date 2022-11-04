Top eight seeds advance to Queen’s Park squash quarters

Maceo Levy of France returns against Santiago Orozco of Colombia during the Queen’s Park premier squash tournament at the Queen’s Park Racquet Centre, on Wednesday. - AYANNA KINSALE

THE TOP eight seeds in the Queen’s Park Squash – PSA Challenger Tour tournament, advanced to the quarter-final round on Wednesday, at the Queen’s Park Oval Racquet Centre, St Clair.

Top seed Andres Herrera of Colombia rallied from two sets down to defeat Leo Vargas of Mexico 11-5, 9-11, 9-11,11-8, 11-9; second seed Cory McCartney of Canada overcame the challenge of Jason Ray Khalil of Guyana 11-8, 9-11, 11-8, 11-5; and Netherlands’ Rowan Damming edged Jan Wipperfurth of Germany 11-6, 11-9, 7-11, 8-11, 11-7.

Elijah Thomas of New Zealand, who is ranked fourth in the competition, trounced Nick Sutcliffe of England 11-4, 11-5, 11-3; fifth seed Noah Meredith of England had a comfortable 11-6, 11-9, 11-3 victory over Bermuda’s Taylor Carrick; and sixth seed Anthony Lepper of New Zealand overcame an early setback to oust Colombia’s Felipe Tovar 6-11, 11-6, 13-11, 11-6.

Mexico’s Carlos Vargas, who is ranked seventh, blanked Shaun Simpson of Barbados 11-7,11-4, 12-10; and Maceo Levy of France, the eighth-seeded player, eliminated Santiago Orozco of Colombia 5-11, 11-3, 11-8, 11-4.