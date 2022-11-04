The good, bad and ugly of Tobago carnival

Masqueraders from Jade Monkey carnival band's tustee section on the road during the parade of the bands on Sunday, along Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago. Photo by David Reid

THE EDITOR: I went to Tobago to take part first-hand in its carnival. These are my thoughts. based on my own experience and from speaking with others.

The Good

The previous version of this type of event, Tobago Fest, was frequently marred by violence. However, this carnival was practically free of violence. Congratulations to acting CoP Jacob, Tobago’s ACP Glen Dillon and the TTPS.

If the main objective was to boost domestic tourism, then the effort deserves full marks. Despite the limitations of the seabridge and air bridge, it seemed I encountered more Trinidadians than Tobagonians everywhere I went.

The HUSH Fete at Mt Irvine Golf Club was the best one I attended, and, based on anecdotal evidence, the first one that “scored.” Colour me biased, but I am very happy for this, because, unlike most of the other fetes, the promoters were 100 per cent Tobagonians. Congrats to Dexter Plante, the Alfred Brothers and other members of the crew.

My proudest moment at the carnival was when I “bounced up” the band from my home village Moriah (producers of the old-time wedding). We were the only band that had a uniquely Tobagonian production – something the Carnival committee had said would be a priority.

The Bad

The limited number of Tobagonians participating in the mas aspects was disappointing. The biggest band for J’Ouvert and “Pretty Mas” was Fog Angels, which seemed as though it comprised 80-90 per cent non-Tobagonians.

I am almost sure I saw two or three music trucks on the route playing for no masqueraders. Tourists, particularly foreigners, who came to see mas would have been disappointed.

The late start prevented bands from traversing the entire route, so I had friends who organised mas-viewing limes in Lambeau who, along with some vendors in that area, waited in vain for the bands to show up as promised. Many vendors along the Claude Noel Highway, immediately after the Shaw Park Road, would have lost sales after the decision for bands to turn back at Orange Hill junction.

While the venue for Mud is Life was ideal for that activity, the number of vehicles allowed at the venue must be restricted. Access to the venue is a narrow dead-end road, which resulted in major traffic congestion.

The organisers ought to consider a park-and-ride arrangement for the next carnival, since the traffic congestion also affected people staying at the nearby Tropikist and Sandy Point hotels who had to park their vehicles on Milford Road and return hours later for them, when the congestion cleared.

The Ugly

It pains me to write this because I am a huge Nadia Batson fan, and was really looking forward to her Eden All-Inclusive Garden Party.

I have chronicled how Eden turned to Purgatory in detail on my Facebook Page, so I will be brief here:

I arrived at the venue at 6.15 pm for an event which was supposed to start at 4 pm, waited until 7.15 pm for the gates to open (all the while clueless as to what was happening), entered the venue at 7.25 pm, where it seemed like I was in Part 2 of the earlier Mud is Life Festival, and was back in my car and heading out at 7.30 pm. Approximately $1,500 down the drain.

Conclusion

Despite my concern about the lack of information on how the $17 million was actually disbursed, I am in agreement with the prevailing view that the good things in the carnival outweigh the negative aspects.

Some of the negative issues were avoidable, and many could be easily addressed. Hence the carnival should only get better from here. Consequently, although I don’t know the precise date for the 2023 festival, I have already started arranging to be there.

Claude A Job

Via e-mail