Seales to join English county team Sussex

West Indies Jayden Seales - CWI Media

WEST Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales will join English county team Sussex in 2023.

Seales, who has had success for West Indies since making his Test debut last year, will join Sussex for the first three months of the 2023 season.

Seales, 21, is expected to be available for championship and T20 matches from April.

Seales has grabbed 36 wickets in nine Test matches at an average of 21.77 with best figures of 5/55 against Pakistan in August 2021 which made him the youngest West Indies bowler to take a five-wicket haul in Tests.