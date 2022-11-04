Louis Lee Sing gets Closer to the Church

Ysabel Lee Sing (left) reads an excerpt from her grandfather's (Louis Lee Sing) new book Closer to the Church at its launch at The Little Carib Theatre in Woodbrook on Wednesday. Photo by Sureash Cholai

FORMER Port of Spain mayor Louis Lee Sing explores the status quo when it comes to religion and the "wrongdoing of so many clerics" in his debut novel Closer to the Church.

He launched the book – his third – at the Little Carib Theatre, Woodbrook, on Wednesday afternoon.

The book is set in Port of Spain and follows two young people, Nathan John and Miriam who are "angry with their religions."

The synopsis says, "(They) seek to attract many others to their cause and come up with the notion to stage and host a conference. In this cauldron of religious fervour, a spotlight is not only turned upon the abuses within the church but also the subject of religion as a whole."

Lee Sing said it's a story about "the world," but it's set in TT as, to him, this country is "the world.

"It's a story about life in Trinidad, with its multiple platforms of religion and a variety of clergy. These religious units always influence the social, political and economic life of the republic.

"However, TT is also a sponge that absorbs whatever it sees."

He said, very often there are reports regionally and internationally about abuse happening at places of worship. It was this that led him to write the book.

"Trinidad is not immune from that, and we hear all the talk all the time...Religion is perhaps, in my view, the most influential platform in TT. It impacts the issue of race, the issue of economics, the issue of schooling, and the list goes on and on and on."

Former senate president Timothy Hamel-Smith praised his friend's book. He said he became intrigued from as early as the prologue.

"What I believe is the backdrop to this book is abounding confidence."

He said Lee Sing introduces readers to some "wonderful characters."

There were three readings of the book – one by Sean Small, broadcast host of Talking Point on WESN, Lee Sing's granddaughter Ysabel Lee Sing and Lee Sing himself.

The audience enjoyed the excerpts they heard, with many finding humour in some of the dialogue. Many also congratulated Lee Sing after the launch.

The $199 book is available on Amazon (e-book and physical book), Wordery online bookshop, eBay and at Paper Based Bookshop in Port of Spain.