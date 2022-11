Freeport man shot dead outside his home

A 33-year-old Freeport labourer was gunned down near his home on Thursday night.

Police reported that at about 7 pm a man called the Freeport Police Station and reported that someone had been shot at Harry Trace, Uquire Road, Freeport.

Police found the body of Sharaz Ali. They were told that at about 6.30 pm residents nearby heard gunshots and later found Ali’s body.