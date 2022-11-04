Coach Shawn Cooper starts screeening Under-17 TT footballers

National Under-17 football prospects in training.

SHAWN Cooper is overseeing sessions with a provisional training squad of Under-17 home-based and US-based players as preparations continue for next February’s Concacaf Men’s Under-17 Championship in Guatemala.

With the Secondary Schools Football League season in progress, sessions have been taking place twice weekly with Cooper and his staff observing scrimmages as they work towards trimming the squad to 35 players.

TT are in Group F of the CONCACAF Championship with USA, Canada and Barbados. Cooper’s players open against Canada on February 11, followed by a meeting with the US on February 13 and Barbados on February 15.

The tournament will begin with a 16-team group stage played between the top-ranked participating nations. These nations are Barbados, Canada, Costa Rica, Cuba, Curacao, El Salvador, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Suriname, USA and TT.

For the group stage, to be played between February 11-16, Groups E and G will be based at the Estadio Nacional Doroteo Guamuch Flores in Guatemala City, while Groups F and H will be hosted by the Estadio Pensativo in Antigua.

After group stage play, the top three nations in each group will advance to the knockout stage, joining the four 2022 Concacaf Under-17 men’s qualifiers group winners including Bermuda, Dominican Republic, Nicaragua and Puerto Rico.

The round of 16 matches will take place February 18 and 19, at both venues, followed by the quarterfinals (February 21 and 22), semifinals (February 24) and final (February 26) in Guatemala City.

All knockout stage matches will be played in a single-match direct elimination format and the four semifinalists will qualify for the 2023 FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Peru.

Home-based players in training squad

Goalkeepers

Jaden Ottley (Fatima College, QPCC), Jayeim Blake (El Dorado East/Ginga FC), Christiano Austin (QRC, QPCC), Machiah Taylor (Scarborough Secondary/Brother Ry’s Academy), Thane Devenish (St Benedict’s College/San Juan Jabloteh)

Defenders

David Hospedales (Trimont College/QPCC), Joachim Callender (St Anthony’s College/San Juan Jabloteh), Lyshaun Morris (St Benedict’s College/Pt Fortin Academy), Mahkaya Mahon (St Anthony’s College/TT Maestros), Michiah Leach (Fatima College/QPCC), Jaden Williams (Fatima College/QPCC), Joshua Figaro (Trinity College East/Trendsetter Hawks), Josiah Connell (QRC/QPCC), Kyron Joseph (Naparima/Club Sando FC), Yohance Atherton (Fatima/QPCC), Darius Jordan (Fatima/QPCC), Selezde Duke (Scarborough Secondary/Roxborough), Mckale Thomas Vessigny Secondary/Pt Fortin Academy)

Midfielders

Josiah Ochoa (St Benedict’s College/Pt Fortin Academy), Darrel Garcia (St Benedict’s College/Cox Football Academy), Mackeil Edwards (Presentation College Crown/Trace FC, Isaiah Jacob (St Benedict’s College /Pt Fortin Academy), Raul Perreira (Presentation College/M12 Academy), Kade Collier (Fatima College/QPCC), Jeremiah Niles (St Benedict’s College/Pt Fortin Academy), Logan Maingot (Fatima College QPCC), Micah Nelson (QRC/QPCC), Nathan Quashie (QRC/W Connection), Aydon Caruth (QRC/Police FC), Tau Lam See (QRC/Pro Series Events), Zion Aberdeen (QRC/Unattached), Thomas Decle (Fatima/Pro Series Events), Seth Hadeed (Fatima/QPCC), Justin Clarke (Goodwood Secondary/Brother Ry’s Academy),

Lindell Sween (San Juan North Secondary/Unattached)

Forwards

Vaughn Clement (Presentation College/Cox Football Academy), Jaheam Bailey (Fatima College/Pro Series Events), Malachi Webb (St Benedict’s College Club/Premier FC), Michael Chaves (Fatima/QPCC), Luke Correia (Fatima/QPCC), Andell Fraser (St Anthony’s/Trendsetter Hawks), Jordan Ferdinand (St Augustine Secondary/San Juan Jabloteh)

US-based players screening

Nahi Morrison (Forward/De Matha Catholic High School/Alexandria Soccer Association), Noah Hudson (Midfield/South Plantation/South Florida Football), Isaiah Dove (Midfield/Maret Washington DC/Maryland Bobcats Academy), Tyrell Moore (Forward/Mceachern High School/ Nashville SC), Jeremiah Cateau (Midfield/Hillgrove High School/Concorde Fire), Damien Maraj (Defender/Coral Glades High School/Unattached), Jayden Gomez (Forward/William T Dwyer/South Florida Football), Jaden Chan Tack (Midfield/South Plantation/South Florida Football), Ailan Panton (Goalkeeper/Darlington School/Darlington Soccer Academy), Luka Hislop (Forward/Concorde Carlisle High School/Valeo FC)

US-based players expected to screen

Elijah Hicks (Midfield/Home School/FC Cincinnati), Ezra Hicks (Midfield Home School/FC Cincinnati), Brandon Dhanoolal (Forward/Irvington High School/World Class), Armani Rowe (Midfield/St Benedict’s Prep/Cedar Star), Joshua Palmer (Defender/Somerset Academy High School/Plantation FC)