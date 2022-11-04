CAL flew 14,426 domestic passengers in carnival week

A Caribbean Airlines plane

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) said it transported 7,187 passengers from Trinidad to Tobago from October 24-31, during the week of the inaugural Tobago carnival.

The carnival was officially celebrated from October 28-30, but Trinis began flocking to the island earlier, to enjoy parties, boat rides and TOMAC's Burna Boy concert on October 27.

In a press release on Wednesday, CAL said 10,020 seats were provided on 139 flights from Trinidad to Tobago.

It said there were 140 flights from Tobago to Trinidad during the same period, with 7,239 passengers taking advantage of the 10,180 seats available.

Overall. 14,426 of the 20,200 seats were occupied during the period, approximately 71 per cent.

CAL said the airline made five international non-stop flights from Barbados, Miami and New York with a capacity of 686 seats to Tobago.

CAL said it continues to closely manage the airbridge and remains committed to providing consistent and reliable service.