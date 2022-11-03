Water back in Penal from Tuesday
The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) said customers in Penal who are experiencing low pressure or no water supply may find relief after Tuesday night.
A media release on Thursday said this was caused by a mechanical problem at the Penal Water Treatment Plant.
It said repairs are under way and should be completed by 8 pm next Tuesday.
WASA warned it may take up to 36 hours after the completion of the work for the supply to become normal in some affected areas.
In the meantime, a limited truck-borne service will be available on request through the WASA Services app.
This can be downloaded from the Android Play Store or iPhone App store.
Alternatively, customers can use the customer portal on WASA's website: www.wasa.gov.tt. or contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre at 800-4420/26 for further assistance.
Areas affected:
Penal Quinam
Mora Dam Road
Zion Hill
Moolai Street
Anthony Branch Trace
Reyes Trace
Water Well Road
Alverado Trace
Alta Garcia Trace
Doorbassa Trace
Sunrees Road,
Katwaroo Trace
Ragoonanan Trace
Patiram Trace
La Costena
Dill Mohammed Trace,
Boodoo's Development
Debedial Road
Fazal Avenue
Bobby Avenue
Parts of Batchyia Trace
