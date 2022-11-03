Toney, Jack top schools 5K cross run

Sylina Jack

DEXTER EDWARDS

SIGNAL HILL Secondary School student Nkosi Toney surged to victory in the Tobago leg, of the Secondary Schools 5K Cross Run, on October 25.

Toney won the race, which took participants over grass, road and sand terrain, in soaring heat, from Mt Irvine to Buccoo, in 19 minutes and 18 seconds.

He was followed to the finish line by his school-mate Mykhal Paria, who was ten seconds slower.

Bishop's High School's Malique Young (22.11) and Mason Halls's Zyaire Moore (22.12) rounded off the top four finishers.

Toney’s victory placed him at the pinnacle of the over-17 boys division. Young was adjudged the marque athlete among the under-15 boys, and Moore led the pack in the under-17 category.

Antonio Jordan of Bishop's, secured the honours in the boys under-13 age group, clocking 39 minutes, 32 seconds.

Toney said his victory was expected.

"I expected to win, notwithstanding the conditions were humid. I am used to training at this time of day.”

Toney said the beach sand was the most challenging part of the course.

“I am looking forward to the start of the National Association of Athletic Administration (NAAA) cross country season, starting in November, and also performing well at the national championships.”

Sylina Jack of Goodwood, who finish 11th overall, took care of business among the girls.

Jack, 13, a form one student, upstaged her older competitors, to register a time of 25 minutes, three seconds.

Her time was exactly two minutes faster than second-placed Angel Davidson of Signal Hill.

Rasheeda Cave (27 minutes, 19 seconds) and Natalia Eastman (27 minutes, 21 seconds), both of Roxborough, were third and fourth among the girls.

A soft-spoken Jack said, “It feels nice to win, but I did not expect to beat the older girls.”

Jack said the road surface was the easiest part of the course for her. "The beach run was the toughest part for me, because when my shoes got wet, my foot felt heavy in the sand.”

She thanked her family and coaches for their support and training.

Jack took the under-15 top award, while Davidson distinguished herself in the under-17 division.

Serenity Nancis of Roxborough, copped the under-13 girls category, posting a time of 34 minutes and 29 seconds. Arlette Olivierre of Signal Hill sealed the over-17 accolade in 27 minutes, 26 seconds.

Signal Hill picked up the most points among the schools, amassing 106, Mason Hall followed with 76, Bishops 74, Roxborough 49, Speyside 40, Goodwood 27, Pentecostal Light and Life 19 and Scarborough Secondary got one.

A staff member of Signal Hill school expressed delight in the school’s performance. “We are very delighted in the students' performance. To have first and second in the boys and second in the girls overall, is very special.”

A total of 156 students, including 55 girls, started the race.

President of Secondary Schools Track and Field Association Joseph Brewster described his experience in Tobago.

“It was excellent,” he said. “We wanted to give the Tobago secondary schools every opportunity to participate, and seven out of the eight schools were represented.”

Brewster added, “The Trinidad cross run will be held on November 20, followed by a national 5K in December.

“There is a points system in effect for each event, and the male and female athletes with the most points at the end of the series will be named as the champions.”

Brewster credited the THA Division of Education, Research and Technology, Guardian Group, Kenny’s Sports Centre, Gatorade and Blue Waters, as sponsors of the event.

He also lauded the technical support of the Tobago regional chairperson Cindy Ramnarine and her team, as well as Kyle Joseph, president of the Tobago Athletic Committee.