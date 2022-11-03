Samsung leads in fresh form factor with Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4

Samsung Latin America and Caribbean product manager Gianmarco Leri said users are in for a treat with the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 which were released in August. - Image courtesy Samsung

SAMSUNG users can look forward to an improved experience, increased efficiency and seamless integration, whether as part of an ecosystem or not.

In a Zoom interview with Newsday, Samsung product manager for Latin America and the Caribbean Gianmarco Leri said the company has been listening to the concerns shared by users of the previous models.

This approach reaped rewards, he said, as the company has seen favourable reviews and increased sales. According to Samsung's latest financial reports, the company's current revenue is US$250.21 billion. In 2021 the company made US$240.71 billion, an increase over US$203.43 billion of 2020.

Leri, who is based in Miami, said users are in for a treat with the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, which were released in August at the Samsung Opera House in Bangalore, capital of the Karnataka state, India.

Whether it's unfolding or flipping to respond to e-mails, editing spreadsheets, snapping images, sending a quick text message or making a call while the phone is in another room, users can look forward to improvements to boost efficiency.

Leri said, "When we started, our main aim was to figure out how we could improve the whole experience of the Z Flip 3 and the Z Fold 3 to create these newer models. Seeing these improvements come to fruition has been very special."

Improvements include the "form factor." The Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 have seen aesthetic upgrades, subtly changing its appearance with sharper edges and a sleeker skeleton when closed.

Leri said the previous models were surprisingly sturdy to many who got to experience them, and this too has been improved in the latest models.

"We pay close attention to the voice of our clients. We do this after every release. So we then analyse reviews, conduct a market study, and based on the findings, we begin working on the next models. This takes time."

"There is still that 6.7 inches of screen. The metal frames are now glossy, the phone looks more premium. We increased the size of the cover screen and added bigger lenses. We also chose colours based on what users were asking for."

Leri said market research allowed the company to analyse the link between colour choice and demographics and hence to see trends in colour selected and requested by varying age groups, genders and countries.

Leri, who is using the Z Flip 4, having experienced the previous Z Fold models, said the Z Flip 4 is an incredible device.

"Everybody who sees me using it asks about the user experience. I am always happy to show them the phone and all its capabilities and settings, especially for content creators."

The battery in the Z Flip 4 was made larger for after users said the battery life after charging was not sufficient for a premium device.

"We also added super-fast charging, reducing charge time – it can now be charged from zero to 50 per cent in 30 minutes. The phone also learns how users use them, so it saves battery by reducing applications not regularly used, concentrating on what is being used."

Asked about speakers, essential in creating a premium user experience, Leri said the sound quality from the devices, which has received positive feedback, is the product of Samsung's collaboration with English-founded sound technology company Dolby Atmos.

"We also worked on the hinge on the devices to improve the feeling of sturdiness."

The operating system was refined for the Z Fold 4, seeing new features such as the taskbar. Leri said this further propels the device toward being a reasonable replacement for a laptop or tablet.

"The phone allows users to access three apps at the same time, and this is complemented by the taskbar."

The operating system, created in partnership with Google, works in sync with updated applications such as Instagram, WhatsApp, HBO Max, and Disney.

Leri said this was to ensure everything is optimised to fit on the screens, contributing to the overall improved user experience.

The Z Fold 4 has also seen an improvement to its camera.

"We added a 50-megapixel camera with a wide lens."

This gives users 30 times space zoom, three times digital zoom and features such as the rear-camera selfie mode enhanced by the nightography feature.

Improvements as minute as the undercover camera being made less visible were among the many ways Samsung sought to improve this latest model.

Asked what he considers the best new features on the Z Fold 4, Leri said it is, hands down, the integration technology.

"Say a team has to work on a project. If up to three of them are using the Z Fold 4, they can sync their devices. This is a game-changer."

He said this feature works seamlessly for completing spreadsheets, for example – all updates being visible for each participant in real time.

The integration does not stop at productivity apps, but also applies to entertainment such as games or drawing apps.

The Galaxy Watch 5 was no exception. Features that saw upgrades include the sleep-coaching programme, sleep monitor, hand sensor accuracy – everything linked to health and fitness, as well as productivity and social media app integration.

"The Galaxy Watch 5 is now made of titanium, an upgrade to the Watch 4's aluminium frame."

There were also improvements to the battery, from 361 mAh on the Watch 4 to a 410 mAh battery in the Watch 5.

Leri said Samsung's optimisation and integration thrust does not stop at phones: the watches, TVs, laptops and tablets were all taken to the drawing board to improve the level of device integration.

"Innovation and integration are priorities at Samsung."