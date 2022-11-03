One dead, another wounded in Maloney shooting

Stock photo

A 25-year-old Maloney man was shot dead and another wounded in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Anthony Browne was liming outside Building Six, Maloney, at around 4.45 pm, when three men got out of a silver car and shot him.

Browne ran away but collapsed nearby.

The men also shot another man, who was walking towards his own car, as they drove off. Passers-by saw the shooting and took the wounded man to hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II and a district medical officer visited the area and declared Browne dead.

Crime scene investigators found six spent shells.