Meet the finalists for the 2022 entrepreneurship award

Anthony and June-Ann Henry, owners of A&J Homemade Ice Cream, are finalists in the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce 2022 entrepreneurship award. -

Come November 24, the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce will unveil the recipient of the 2022 award for entrepreneurship. The presentation will be made at the gala grand finale and cocktail reception of the Champions of Business Awards to take place at the National Academy for the Performing Arts from 6.30 pm-8.30 pm.

Entrepreneurship is globally acknowledged to be one of the most important ways of driving economic growth through its capacity for innovation, job creation and social impacts. It is closely linked to the micro, small and medium-sized enterprises sector which has proven to be the backbone of many growing economies.

The award category, sponsored by the TT Unit Trust Corporation, was introduced in 2014 and is given to a person who founded a business within the last 10 years and which has been experiencing strong growth.

Three finalists are selected from nominations received, with one receiving the award. This year’s finalists include:

• Anthony and June-Ann Henry for A&J’s Homemade Ice Cream Co Ltd.

The duo founded the enterprise in 2017 and currently manufactures and sells over 120 ice cream flavours that have a local twist. They include such unique flavours salt prune, doubles, Thai curry coconut and ginger turmeric. They also produce sugar-free, dairy-free, and eggless options, as well as eggless waffle cones.

The husband/wife team is aiming to make their product a household name in Trinidad and Tobago. They plan to open additional branches across the country and begin distribution across the country to supermarkets and other retail outlets. They are also working towards exporting to the wider Caribbean within the next five years.

• Sian Cuffy Young for Siel Environmental Services Ltd.

This social enterprise was started in 2015 with the goal of changing people’s attitudes towards waste. The company specialises in waste management education and training for children and youths, and waste reduction and circular economy training for organisations.

Sian hopes to show how waste can be a valuable resource that can provide economic benefits. The objectives are aligned to meeting this country’s commitments to the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals 13 (Climate Action) and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

The goal within the next five years is to establish an organic waste processing facility and possibly exporting to another country in the Caribbean.

• Keron Les Pierre for Grapes Technology Group

Keron entered the local technology landscape in 2020 with Grapes Technology Group, offering data and call accessibility via a partnership with a local telecommunications provider. In the next five years, the brand hopes to be a new provider offering connectivity, accessibility, and hardware under one roof.

As the digital era continues to grow significantly, Grapes Technology Group is working with the Ministry of Education and the Catholic Education Board of Management to provide laptop-smartphone-data bundle packages to parents.

The Champions of Business Awards programme includes a total of six categories: entrepreneurship (sponsored by the TT Unit Trust Corporation); business technology (presented by Term Finance Ltd); Internationally Known...T&T Owned Company of the Year and Breakthrough Exporter (both sponsored by Eximbank of TT Ltd); green agenda and Business Hall of Fame (both sponsored by the National Gas Company of TT Ltd).

Join us in the glamour and fanfare of the Champions of Business Gala Awards Finale and Cocktail Reception. To confirm your attendance, e-mail: events@chamber.org.tt or call 637-6977 ext 1308.