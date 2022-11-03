Marabella teen missing since Tuesday

Missing person: Aiesha Regis, 15 - TTPS media release

The police are asking for the public's assistance in finding Aiesha Regis, 15, of New Haven Avenue, Marabella.

A police media release said Regis was last seen on Tuesday and was reported missing by her family that same day.

Regis is described as being of African descent, five foot four inches tall, of slim build and dark brown in complexion.

She was last seen wearing her school uniform: a white shirt and blue pleated skirt with a red-and-blue tie.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Marabella Police Station at 652-6777, 800-TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999, 911, or any police station. They can also use the TTPS app.