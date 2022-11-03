Marabella man shot, wounded near home

A 41-year-old man was fighting for his life at hospital after being shot near his home in Marabella on Wednesday night.

The police said Eric James, of West Bay Shore, was in critical condition.

The shooting happened at around 9 pm on Wednesday.

A close female relative, 72, heard the gunshots while in her bedroom. She found James walking along the road bleeding.

Another relative took him to the San Fernando General Hospital.

The police said James had been shot twice in the abdomen.

Up to Thursday, the shooter/s remained on the run.

Acting Cpl Mycoo of the Marabella police station is leading investigations.