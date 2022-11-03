Man gunned down on son’s grave at Tacarigua cemetery

A 51-year-old Malabar man was shot and killed while visiting his son’s grave on Wednesday night.

Police said Maurice Sylvester Koon Koon went to the Crown Street, Tacarigua Cemetery at around 8.55 pm with other relatives to light candles for his sons Meakale and Dominic Koon Koon.

Police said a man wearing a red hat and black mask shot the elder Koon Koon was shot several times and ran away.

Police said Koon Koon collapsed on the grave of his son Meakale.

A seven-year old-boy was also hit by a bullet in the left foot and was taken to hospital by a relative.

Arouca police and homicide investigators visited the cemetery and declared Koon Koon dead.

Crime scene investigators found seven spent shells.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.