Gunfire closes Rose Hill RC school

EVASIVE ACTION: This screen grab from a video shared widely on social media on Tuesday, shows students of the Rose Hill RC Primary School on the floor in their classroom after being told by their teacher to duck when rapid gunfire broke out in the surrounding area outside the school on Monday.

Residents of Laventille Road and surrounding streets say they have been living in fear for years as gunmen continue to wage war in their communities.

On Monday, gunmen from Argyle Street, Gonzales, tried to walk into Richardson Lane, Laventille, leading to a shootout that lasted almost ten minutes. No one was wounded or killed.

On Wednesday a video was circulated on social media which showed students of Rose Hill RC Primary School, Le Coulle Street, Laventille Road, being told by teachers to take cover as the gunfight raged.

The video attracted thousands of shares and reactions, with many social media users commending the teacher for maintaining her composure and instructing the children during the ordeal, while others expressed shock and disgust at the boldness of the criminals.

"Kids shouldn't have to go through that. Sad!" one social media user commented.

Newsday visited the school on Wednesday and was told by a security guard that classes had been suspended since the shooting on Monday. The guard was unsure when they would resume.

It was later confirmed that students have begun virtual classes while the school is closed.

One Le Coulle Street resident who lives nearby said while the video of the shooting on Monday attracted concern from the public, the sound of gunfire was not new in the area, to the point where staff at the school had procedures in place for when gunfire began.

"This has been going on since about January, so it's not something that started on Monday. It's just the first time someone recorded it.

"I know that as soon as the gunshots start, the security (at the school) locks the gate and ducks down in his security booth.

"Sometimes they might tell the children to duck down, other times I see they usher the children upstairs, where it's safer and easier to protect them."

Another resident, who was also a parent of a child at the school, described the shootings as a disgrace. He said despite repeated police patrols, the gunfights continued.

"This is really disrespectful how these fellas are just shooting at a school like this where children are trying to learn.

"It isn't a new problem we've been having, either. Look at that bullet hole by the guard booth – and that hole isn't even from the most recent shooting on Monday."

One woman on Laventille Road said she hoped there would be a more forceful response from the authorities after the shooting.

She said the gunfire on Monday was cause for concern, but residents have heard gunshots continue for much longer and it has affected the daily routines of people in the community.

"That what you heard on Monday there is joke. Sometimes we hear gunshots going on for a full half an hour with no breaks in between.

"We really do need help from someone, because this can't continue the way it is.

"Imagine, I have friends with children in that school and they want to keep the children away, and they will be writing SEA next year –how is that going to work out for them?"

Another woman said the schoolchildren were not the only people affected by the gunfire, as many elderly residents were afraid of venturing outdoors.

Residents said while police have occasionally had static (stationary) patrols outside the school during mornings and afternoons, they were unable to remain there consistently.

One officer in the Port of Spain Division said one of the major challenges to having a continuous presence outside the schools was the lack of manpower and availability of vehicles.

"We try to do a 2 pm-4 pm patrol outside the schools, because we have parents coming from Six or Seven neighbourhoods (a reference to gang territories) to pick up their children, but that is a bit difficult right now, because of manpower.

"We do try our best, but it's about eight schools in the area that need attention.

"If every station in the Port of Spain Division had a strength of about five police officers at one time to address these issues, together with a vehicle, we could make that difference.

"But other things may take officers away from patrols. We have enquiries to go on, we may have a shooting, or take a statement from the victim of a crime. So we truly need more personnel and resources."

He said police suspected the shooting in the video was linked to an ongoing gang war between members of the Six and Seven gangs in east Port of Spain.

The officer said Six territories included L'Eau Place, St Paul Street, Laventille Road and Rose Hill, where the primary school was located, and Seven territories were believed to be Richardson Lane, Quarry Street, Harpe Place, Bath Street and Lower Duncan Street.

Contacted for comment, CEO of the Catholic Education Board Sharon Mangroo said active consideration was under way to temporarily move the school to another area.

She said the board was discussing the possibility of relocation, and it needed urgent attention for the safety of staff and students.

Mangroo added that as well as the danger the shootings posed to children, it was important to consider the effects it had on their education and psyches.

"It's not that they're not getting an education – unfortunately, they are being educated very negatively. They are being educated in fear, they are being taught that might is right, and that if you want protection you have to be a member of a gang. These are the things that they are learning.

"We have to provide a safe and secure environment if we want our children to develop into good citizens, if we want them to develop into their full capacity as human beings."

Responding to Newsday's questions via WhatsApp on Wednesday Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly confirmed that discussions were being held with the Catholic Education Board and the police over the incident.

She added that Rose Hill RC was not the only school affected.

"The Commissioner (of Police) is currently having internal discussions and will revert today with the TTPS' recommendations for ensuring the safety of all school personnel during school hours; not for this school only, but for a few others which are similarly affected.

"School relocation has been raised as a solution and that option is also being evaluated though no final decision on relocation has been made at this time."

Gadsby-Dolly said the Student Support Services Division had planned virtual counselling sessions with children, school staff and parents from Wednesday.