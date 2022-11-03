Crime can never done

Fitzgerald Hinds -

THE EDITOR: A television news story recently featured a live excuse-a-thon by the Minister of National Security which mainly served to evoke faux sympathy and moral outrage at the virtual takeover of our streets by the many violent criminal gangs in Trinidad and Tobago.

It quickly became pellucidly clear that the minister and his Cabinet colleagues, including the Prime Minister, and the hierarchy of the police service do not have a clue about the necessary measures required to bring about any return to a semblance of law and order.

Of course, some of the required strategies will include effective and ongoing border patrols by sea and air, confiscation of 90 per cent-plus of the illegal weapons out there, severely curtailing all forms of corruption and changing the rules by which the judiciary operates to include very stringent time limits on all of their decision-making.

Now you see why this crime wave will only intensify? Because the above measures will require serious political courage and will, along with endless daily hours of non-corrupt hard and consistent work, which has not been much in evidence for the past 60 years.

However, if it's any consolation, I must admit the minister wore a very debonair suit and tie.

GREGORY WIGHT

Maraval