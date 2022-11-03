Chinese embassy confident local authorities can subdue crime

Chinese ambassador to TT Fang Qiu, right, responds to a question during a media briefing at the Chinese Embassy, Long Circular Road, St James, on Wednesday morning as counsellor Lichun Zhou looks on. - Shane Superville

While officials from the Chinese embassy in Trinidad have taken note of the escalating crime situation in Trinidad and Tobago, they are confident that the authorities are capable of adequately protecting citizens.

Speaking during a media briefing on the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Chinese embassy, Long Circular Road, Maraval, on Monday, ambassador Fang Qiu outlined several areas of interest where his country and TT can collaborate.

Among these were areas of law enforcement as he noted that personnel exchanges and capacity-building exercises were possible between Chinese police and the TTPS.

Asked their thoughts on the issue of crime in TT, political counsellor at the Chinese Embassy Yang Han said officials were aware of the difficulties and were optimistic the government would maintain order.

"Our embassy is closely following the challenging situation in terms of security that TT is facing and we have noted the efforts of the TT government.

"We are confident that TT is capable of taking appropriate measures to continue to improve social security and increase a living environment for all people including the Chinese community.

"As his excellency the ambassador Fang Qiu said that we are having co-operation with the TT government in terms of guaranteeing social security, in fact over the years China has conducted close police and law enforcement co-operation with TT which has played a very positive role in the capacity-building of the TTPS."

Referring to China's donation of 200 motorcycles to the police in 2019, Han said it was one example of China's willingness to assist TT in material resources and exercises for local officers.

For his part, Qiu said maintaining security and strengthening law enforcement capacities was an important to China and stressed the importance of co-operation between both countries.