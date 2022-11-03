Carter wins 7th World Cup gold, breaks another TT record

Dylan Carter of Trinidad and Tobago waves after winning the men's 50m freestyle at the FINA Swimming World Cup meet in Toronto, on October 28. (via AP) -

TRINIDAD and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter won gold and broke his national record in the men’s 50-metre freestyle short course event when the third and final leg of the FINA Swimming World Cup 2022 splashed off at The IU Natatorium in Indianapolis, USA on Thursday.

It was Carter’s seventh gold medal over the three legs of the World Cup.

Carter, 26, has been in brilliant form winning three gold medals apiece in leg one and leg two of the World Cup.

Carter, swimming out of lane four on Thursday, stopped the clock in 20.72 seconds to erase his national record of 20.77 set during the first leg of the World Cup.

Australian Kyle Chalmers earned silver in 20.81 and American Justin Ress copped bronze in 21.23.

Carter had the fastest time in the 50m freestyle heats. He finished in 21.03 swimming in lane four of heat six. German Rafael Miroslaw was second in heat six in 21.88 and Matej Dusa of Slovakia ended third in 21.89.

TT swimmer Aqeel Joseph, 20, also competed in the 50m freestyle event.

He finished second in heat one after stopping the clock in 22.84, but his time was not fast enough to advance to the final. Joseph ended 33rd overall out of 53 swimmers who started the heats.

At the first leg of the World Cup in Berlin, Germany from October 21-23, Carter won the 50m freestyle, 50m backstroke and the 50m butterfly. He broke national records in the 50m freestyle and 50m backstroke.

Carter continued his prolific form at the second leg of the World Cup from October 28-30 in Toronto, Canada.

He won the 50m butterfly event, 50m freestyle and the 50m backstroke. He set another national record in the 50m backstroke.

On Friday, Carter and Joseph will compete in the men’s 100m freestyle heats. Joseph will swim in heat one at 11.03 am TT time and Carter will swim in heat eight at 11.17 am.

Earlier in the day, the TT swimmers will also line up in the men’s 50m backstroke. Joseph will face the starter in heat two at 9.44 am and Carter will participate in heat five at 9.50 am.