79 get flu shot in Tobago

File photo -

The influenza vaccine for the 2022/2023 season is available at 19 health institutions throughout Tobago.

Speaking with Newsday on Wednesday, Secretary of the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith BYisrael said the flu vaccines are available throughout the island, as she shared the schedule.

BYisrael said reports from the TRHA indicates that between October 27 and November 1, 79 vaccine doses were administered.

“The process is slow, but we are hoping that individuals will increase the uptake as we publicise the availability and schedule.”

With three deaths recorded to date in Trinidad, she is encouraging all to get the flu vaccine.