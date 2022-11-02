Windies cricket needs reformation

West Indies T20 captain Nicholas Pooran in action. Photo by Sureash Cholai

THE EDITOR: The last Sunday is October is known as Reformation Sunday.

Over 500 years ago, Augustine monk Martin Luther posted on the Church of Wittenberg, Germany his 95 theses challenging the teachings/policies of the church.

His work eventually led to the Reformation, or formation of the Protestant Church. He was able to institute change.

A few centuries later, civil rights leader Dr Martin Luther King led a non-violent campaign for racial equality for African Americans. It took great courage but Dr King was able to effect change.

In those days, Australia toured the West Indies for a five-match Test series which we won 2-1. In 1966, WI toured England and triumphed 3-1.

In those days we had to line up in the wee hours of the morning to see West Indies play Test cricket! My best memories of cricket are all from Test cricket – up to this day.

However, throughout the 1990s and 2000s West Indies cricket began a steady decline, which, judging by our standing in world cricket, continues unabated even to today.

I have predicted that those days when we ruled the cricket world would not return unless we have an intervention. A reformation if you will. But who will lead the charge? Who will be the Martin Luther or the Rev King of Windies cricket? Who will declare, "I have a (cricket) dream..."?

Well, the buck stops with Cricket West Indies. We have to get our players to develop skills necessary to become international cricketers of repute.

Our four-day game, followed by Test cricket, are the primary ways to hone our skills. If a player is unable to avail himself /herself of these two formats, then I am sorry, they cannot represent the West Indies brand.

WI cricket is a brand that has great monetary value, just like Toyota, Samsung and Manchester United. We need to protect our brand and increase or at least maintain its value. We can't be struggling against cricket minnows while our players cash in on our brand.

Yes, it is our brand, it belongs to the people of the West Indies, and we need to guard it, nurse it and develop it. Many people criticise, but few make recommendations on the way forward. In my opinion, our performance decline worsened with the growth and focus on T20 cricket – the CPL, IPL, BPL and all the other pl's.

The CWI needs to decide where our priorities lie. For starters, how do we achieve a goal of being in the top five of world cricket? It starts with commitment, discipline, hard work and loyalty. Who is going to be the game-changer? Who is going to start the Reformation?

TERRENCE KALLOO

WI cricket fan