Water Tech Limited celebrates 20 years with a rebrand to WTL Engineered Solutions

Providing Engineered Solutions for Every Industry

Since their launch in 2002, the Freeport-based company has been carving a significant path through the water and wastewater industry to emerge as the premier provider of systems, solutions and equipment throughout Trinidad and Tobago and the wider region.

Much more than a water and wastewater solution provider, Water Tech Limited, now rebranded as WTL Engineered Solutions Limited, has over the past two decades significantly extended their scope and expertise to meet the ever-evolving needs of their industry and has been providing clients a wider range of products and services across various market sectors such as health care, manufacturing, oil and gas, municipal and residential

With over 20 years experience serving Trinidad and Tobago and the wider region, WTL’s core products now include -

Domestic and industrial wastewater treatment systems

Portable water systems

Boilers and water heaters

Standby power systems

Filters and reverse osmosis systems for water treatment

High-capacity steel glass-lined and fiberglass portable/ firewater storage tanks

Specialized plumbing products

Medical waste treatment equipment

Specialized medical equipment

Fire detection and suppression systems

Building management systems

Providing expert services in the areas of -

Engineered solutions

Water and wastewater treatment plant designs

Plumbing

Statutory approvals

Installation, commissioning and training for supplied equipment

Operations and maintenance of water and wastewater systems

24-hour call out and remote monitoring.

With client satisfaction and safety being top priority, WTL enforces strict environmental and health and safety protocols for staff and those who work under their purview and insist on sound engineering practices while partnering with the best, most reliable product distributors to ensure clients receive optimum service and satisfaction.

Clients can feel comfortable knowing they receive the best service and more importantly, superior and high-quality engineered systems. With state-of-the-art complete solutions, the company has managed to acquire and retain a firm client base both locally and abroad, some with long-term relations spanning over a decade. This is no surprise however as WTL is committed to helping clients optimize maximum value from their project budgets, working with clients, hand in hand, from the initial feasibility study and effortlessly guiding them through the various stages of design, development and implementation with the perks of remote monitoring services and much-needed post contract support.

WTL recognizes their exceptional staff, hardworking and committed Management, distribution partners, their focus on implementation, growth and development, and of course loyal clients who continue to place their trust in the company, as the driving forces which have propelled the company to being one of the most reputable and established providers within their industry. Happy 20th anniversary to the new WTL Engineered Solutions!

Website: www.watertechltd.com

Phone: 673-5453 / 673-1702

E-mail: sales@engineeredsolutionstt.com

Location: #10 Nelson Road, Freeport, Trinidad and Tobago