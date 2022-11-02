Features
Newsday Reporter
9 Hrs Ago
Masqueraders of Arcadia Mas Band jump on the new Rockly Bay stage during the Tobago carnival parade of the bands along Milford Road, Scarborough, Sunday. - David Reid
The first instalment of Tobago’s carnival, held October 28-30, attracted thousands of visitors. While some events in the lead-up to the mas were affected by the heavy rain, those who came out enjoyed the festivities to the max. Here are some memories of the celebrations.
Nailah Blackman performs as patrons fete in the pouring rain, thunder and lightning at the TOMAC Afrofusion Celebration Concert experience featuring Burna Boy and his full band at Plymouth Village on October 27. - David Reid
Moko jumbies with the Renegades orchestra at Pan and Powder from Coastguard compound, Old Milford Road to Gardenside car park, Scarborough on October 29. - David Reid
Massy Trinidad All Stars Steel Orchestra was part of Pan Trinbago Pan and Powder from Coastguard compound, Old Milford Road to Gardenside car park, Scarborough on Sunday.. - David Reid
Thousands of visitors, citizens and masqueraders enjoyed a beautiful day of sun, music and revelry in the first instalment of Tobago carnival along the streets from Bon Accord to Crown Point on October 29. - David Reid
Ravi Lakhan of Antourage Productions portrays Lord Of The Amazon during the Tobago carnival parade of the bands, along Milford Road, Scarborough Sunday. - David Reid
Comments
"Tobago carnival memories"