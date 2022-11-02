Tobago carnival memories

Masqueraders of Arcadia Mas Band jump on the new Rockly Bay stage during the Tobago carnival parade of the bands along Milford Road, Scarborough, Sunday. - David Reid

The first instalment of Tobago’s carnival, held October 28-30, attracted thousands of visitors. While some events in the lead-up to the mas were affected by the heavy rain, those who came out enjoyed the festivities to the max. Here are some memories of the celebrations.